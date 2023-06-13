Herr’s releases three new chip flavors inspired by Philly restaurants

Ever craved a potato chip that tasted exactly like a roast pork sandwich? Well, you can stop dreaming.

On Tuesday, Herr’s announced the finalists for its second annual Flavored by Philly Contest. This year’s competition features three limited-time chip flavors inspired by local small food businesses.

The finalists include a John’s Roast Pork Sandwich flavor inspired by the South Philly shop’s signature sandwich. The Korean BBQ Wings flavor made to taste like the eats at the East Passyunk smokehouse is also a contender, as is the Tomato Pie flavor inspired by Corropolese Bakery in Norristown.

The flavors will be sold wherever Herr’s products are sold until Aug. 8. Chip connoisseurs — or merely the chip curious — can vote for their favorite at campaign.rtm.com/flavoredbyphilly. Herr’s will cut a $10,000 check to the small business behind the winning chip. (The person who nominated the chip gets $5,000.)

“We wanted to pick flavors in Philadelphia that resonate with the heart of the city,” said Ed Herr, the chairman and CEO of the Chester County-based snack company.

It was important for the contest to highlight small businesses, Herr said. After all, his father, Jim, started the company in 1946, selling chips door-to-door in Lancaster. The company, which now makes over 300 different products at its Nottingham factory, grew up in Philly, he said.

“Philly is kind of our hometown,” he said.

Over 11,000 voters cast ballots in last year’s Flavored by Philly Contest. For that competition, Herr’s created three Philly-centric flavors. Long Hots with Sharp Provolone beat out flavors called Special Sauce and Wiz Wit.

This year, the company received nearly 1,500 submissions inspired by local Philly eats, including everything from cannoli and doughnut to pierogis and tacos. Herr’s would not say what other Philly businesses were nominated.

For his part, Michael Strauss, owner of Mike’s BBQ, said he received a call out of the blue from Herr’s in December. An anonymous customer had nominated his smoky, sweet wings.

“It’s our local chip — and to be able to do a collaboration with them is amazing,” he said, at a sneak preview tasting of the chips at his shop. “It’s an honor.”

He was happy to hear his friend John Bucci, owner of John’s Roast Pork, had also made the cut. Still, Strauss said, he’s in it to win it.

“I want the chip title,” he said, with a laugh.