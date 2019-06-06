Seven years in at HipCityVeg, Nicole Marquis has headed to the suburbs with her fast-casual vegan cafe.
HipCityVeg, rocking a slick, almost-retro-'50s look thanks to Groundswell Design, opens Saturday, June 8 in Suburban Square (76 Coulter Ave., Ardmore), two doors from Sweetgreen.
This is the sixth location, including a setup at Spruce Street Harbor Park and a store in Washington, D.C. In fact, Nos. 7 and 8 will be open this summer — DuPont Circle in D.C. (late July) and Radnor (next to Estia, near the high school, in August).
To celebrate the Ardmore opening, HCv will host what it calls a “Nice Cream Social” from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 8, with sampling of new menu items (including banana whips served free all day), balloon animals, a photo booth, and face painting. All the day’s proceeds will be donated to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Healthier Together program.
New for HipCityVeg are house-made Chick’n Nuggets, available as a combo meal with fries and a drink; a dedicated children’s menu; and a banana whip sundae bar.