Ship these Philly foods and treats for your holiday gifting

Finding the perfect holiday gift can be challenge. But you can never go wrong with wrapping up pastries from local bakeries and chocolates from local confectionaries.

In Philadelphia, there are plenty of delicious items to ship to your loved ones that go beyond the sweet treats. From fried pickle kits, to pork roast sandwich assembly kits, the options are endless.

Here are seven very Philly foods to gift this holiday.

Add habanero dill to your burger for an extra kick. Read more Courtesy of Fishtown Pickle Project

Fishtown Pickle Project

For the pickle lover in your life, Fishtown Pickle Project offers two fried pickle kits featuring their signature fresh pickles, spices, and tempura batter. The original kit includes Philly Dilly pickles, tempura mix, and spices to make a pepper aioli dip. The spicy version features Habanero Dill pickles and ingredients for a cool ranch dip. Each kit costs $35.

Order at: fishtownpickles.com/pages/fried-pickle-kits

Old City's Shane Confectionery's delicious chocolate bonbons and hot drinking chocolate is available for pick up and delivery throughout the area. Read more Shane Confectionery

Shane Confectionary

You can’t go wrong with a box of assorted chocolates, especially when they’re from Shane Confectionary. The Craftsman Assortment box features caramels, cordials, bon bons, ganaches, and more. Each piece is dipped in chocolate made-in-house. Sizes range from 13 to 35 pieces, priced at $42 to $95. For buttercream fans, Shane’s Buttercreams Assortment features a family recipe dating back to 1911, with flavors like lemon, raspberry, and maple walnut. Prices range from $38 to $80.

Order at: shanecandies.com/shop

Barista Dana Huynh prepares a Bac Xiu, a shaken espresso latte, at Caphe Roasters in Philadelphia, Pa. on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Caphe Roasters is Vietnamese specialty coffee roastery. Read more MONICA HERNDON / Staff Photographer

Càphê Roasters

Introduce coffee lovers to the art of brewing Vietnamese coffee with Càphê Roasters’ brew kit. t includes a house espresso blend, a can of sweetened condensed milk, and a phin (a traditional coffee filter). And for those who don’t know how to use the phin, there’s a handy printed 10 step brew guide too. Throw in a KINTO x Càphê water bottle to keep your giftee hydrated.

Order at: capheroasters.com/shop/vietnamese-coffee-brew-kit

This alfajores is covered with chocolate and sprinkled with rose petals. Read more Neal Santos

Jezabel’s

In West Philly, Jezabel’s is the place for some of the best Argentinian treats — but you don’t have to be in the neighborhood to get your hands on chef/owner Jezabel Careaga’s alfajores. These coconut-coated butter cookies filled with dulce de leche are available in classic or chocolate-dipped varieties. There’s also a half and half box with three of each. Prices range $28 to $30.

Order at: jezabelscafe.com/orderonline/alfajor

A Roast Pork Sandwich with Spinach at John’s Roast Pork in Philadelphia, Pa., on Friday, Sept., 13, 2024. . Read more Tyger Williams / Staff Photographer

John’s Roast Pork

There’s no better Philly gift than a cheesesteak or a hoagie, and John’s Roast Pork is here to help. On Goldbelly, you can ship the South Philly hotspot’s namesake sandwich drenched in all its garlicky glory for the holidays. The made-to-order kit offers all the parts to build four nine-inch pork roast sandwiches, including two pounds of roast pork, a quart of gravy, a quarter pound of sharp provolone, a pint of spinach, and four large seeded sesame rolls. Instructions for assembly are included. Same goes for the cheesesteak kit, which includes 12 ounces of meat. Order kits for $139.95 each.

Order at: goldbelly.com/restaurants/johns-roast-pork

Loaves of Miche bread cool inside Metropolitan Bakery in Fishtown February 9, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pa. ( DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer ) Read more

Metropolitan Bakery

Metropolitan Bakery’s holiday bread gift box includes panettone, stollen, and gingerbread pound cake for $98. Upgrade to the $120 breakfast box with Green Street coffee, local honey, and jam. For pound cake enthusiasts, ship two loaves of chocolate and lemon pound cakes for $48.

Order at: metropolitanbakery.com/collections/gift-boxes

Bakers work at Isgro Pastries in South Philadelphia. Isgro Pastries in South Philly is a semifinalist for a James Beard award. Read more Jose F. Moreno / Staff Photographer

Isgro Pastries

A cookie tin from a Philly institution is a no-brainer, and thankfully Isgro Pastries offers shipping nationwide. For $69.95 on Goldbelly, gift two or four pounds of cookies this holiday — that’s about 40 to 60 cookies. Flavors include butter walnut, almond macaron, chocolate fig, raspberry, and more. Cookies come frozen and ready to eat.

Order at: goldbelly.com/restaurants/isgro-pastries/signature-cookie-tin