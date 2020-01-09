Honeygrow, the Philadelphia-rooted salad and stir-fry fast-casual eatery, has signed on for a location in Exton’s Fairfield Place shopping center, next to a new First Watch and across from Han Dynasty.
When it opens in late spring, it will be Honeygrow’s 27th location and the first opening since 2018.
Founder Justin Rosenberg said 2019 was the company’s best year, as it followed closings in Chicago and Washington, D.C. When announcing the closings in late 2018, Rosenberg said the company would start rebuilding in 2020.
Rosenberg, who left a stable career with real estate giant PREIT to chase his dream, opened his first Honeygrow in 2012 on 16th Street north of Sansom. There are locations from Boston to Virginia.