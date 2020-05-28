Hop Sing Laundromat in Chinatown has been closed since mid-March, a fate shared by countless other bars that serve little to no food and are not set up for takeout.
But the owner, who goes simply by Lê, wants to keep a hand in the scene.
He is sharing his list of 41 cocktails with three bar-restaurants in the Center City: Spice Finch in the Warwick at 17th and Chancellor Streets, Han Dynasty’s Old City location at Second and Chestnut Streets, and the new Leda & the Swan, the lounge at 1224 Chestnut St., which backs up to Raw 1225 on Sansom Street.
Spice Finch will join the Hop Sing pop-up on June 5, with the others following soon after. The University City branch of Han Dynasty will be added later.
The drinks will be priced at $10 — easily $5 less than the norm. “I’m not trying to make money on this,” Lê said. “I’m doing this as a matter of convenience.”