At that time, if your plants are outside, place a female next to a male, and nature will do the work for you. If your plants are inside, take a Q-tip and swab the pollen inside the male flower, then rub it around the female flower. In about two weeks, if the pollination was successful, a fruit will start swelling from the female flower. Depending on the conditions, a papaya will be ready to harvest within six to 10 months.