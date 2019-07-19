This new online scoop shop churns out Ben and Jerry’s-esque pints — on steroids. Every flavor features a familiar base (think Madagascar vanilla), a swirl (chocolate malt fudge), and a crunch (dark chocolate pretzel toffee). Usually it’s loaded with a chunk, too, such as espresso fudge brownies. A weekly menu is released on Instagram and 1900icecream.com every weekend; they typically sell out within the hour. Order online and pick up Wednesdays at Fishtown’s Liberty Kitchen. For a single scoop, keep an eye out for 1-900-Ice-Cream popups this summer on Fridays at Circles and Squares pizzeria (7 p.m. until sell-out).