The Impossible Burger, the plant-based burger that “bleeds,” has had quite the journey. First, it appeared in select restaurants, creeping onto menus at veg-friendly diners and taprooms. Then it infiltrated fast-food joints: Impossible sliders at White Castle, Impossible tacos and bowls at Qdoba, the much-ballyhooed Impossible Whopper at Burger King. Now, it’s made its way to every East Coast Wegmans. (The company plans to expand to more grocery stores in 2020.)
“We wanted to first put the product in the hands of top chefs and industry leaders before entering retail,” said Jessica Appelgren, vice president of communications at Impossible Foods. But the ultimate goal was to make the meat substitute — which is produced using a fraction of the resources that it takes to produce beef — available wherever the real stuff is sold.
The Impossible Burger was engineered to have the same taste and texture as ground beef, so besides shaping it into a patty, you can stick it onto a skewer for kebab, sautee it with red sauce for pasta, and fold it into quesadillas and tacos after you brown it. It’s sold in 12-ounce blocks, just like its red-blooded counterpart. Find it in the meat aisle.
Impossible Burgers, $8.99 for 12 ounces, at area Wegmans including in Warrington, King of Prussia, North Wales, Malvern, Cherry Hill, and Mount Laurel.