Capping a project that’s been in the works for more than a year and a half, Inchin’s Bamboo Garden is preparing for a July 1 opening at 1726 Chestnut St., down the block from Di Bruno’s.
Inchin? It’s a portmanteau of “Indian” and “Chinese," describing the fusion menu at the Georgia-based pan-Asian franchise’s first urban location.
Menu includes paneer tacos, roti kanai, hakka noodles, momos, and darsaan.
It’s a 150-seater on two levels, with two bars. Decor includes brick, bamboo elements, a waterfall, and terracotta warriors.
The third floor houses L3 Loft, an event and meeting space that includes audio and visual capabilities and space for 80 people.
It will be open for lunch and dinner, 365 days a year.