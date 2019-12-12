Maybe the fourth time will be the charm for Philadelphia chef Jennifer Carroll, who will be one of 125 chef’testants on the next season of Bravo’s Top Chef All-Stars.
The premiere of the L.A.-shot season will be March 19, featuring host Padma Lakshmi, head judge Tom Colicchio, and judge Gail Simmons.
Carroll, the Northeast Philly native and Mount Saint Joseph Academy alumna who with fiance Billy Carroll owns Spice Finch restaurant in Center City, was a finalist on Top Chef Season 6 in Las Vegas, and competed on Season 8: All Stars, Top Chef Duels and on Season 15 in Colorado through Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen.
That’s a lot of TV. What do you know now that you didn’t know then? “I look at things in a positive way instead of seeing any negatives,” she told me. “The fact that I haven’t won hasn’t discouraged me from going after my dream.” She said she considers it an honor to have been asked again.
Also on this season:
- Eric Adjepong (Season 16: Kentucky) Washington, D.C.
- Karen Akunowicz (Season 13: California) Boston
- Stephanie Cmar (Season 11: New Orleans) Boston
- Lisa Fernandes (Season 4: Chicago) Brooklyn
- Kevin Gillespie (Season 6: Las Vegas) Atlanta
- Gregory Gourdet (Season 12: Boston) Portland, Ore.
- Melissa King (Season 12: Boston) San Francisco
- Jamie Lynch (Season 14: Charleston) Charlotte
- Brian Malarkey (Season 3: Miami) San Diego, CA
- Nini Nguyen (Season 16: Kentucky) New York
- Joe Sasto (Season 15: Colorado) Los Angeles
- Angelo Sosa (Season 7: Washington D.C. & Season 8: All Stars New York) San Diego
- Bryan Voltaggio (Season 6: Las Vegas) Frederick, Md.
- Lee Anne Wong (Season 1: San Francisco & LCK Season 7) Maui, Hawaii
Coinciding with the premiere, Bravo is teaming up with Universal Studios Hollywood for the inaugural Bravo’s Top Chef Food & Wine Festival on March 19-20. In addition, Bravo and Spectra recently announced a new location of quick service restaurant Top Chef Quickfire to open in January 2020 at the Comcast Center in Philadelphia.