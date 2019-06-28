Few names have implied a sure thing for good eating at the Shore as much as Lucas Manteca and his wife-partner Deanna Ebner, whose projects, from the Red Store to Quahog’s, remain among my favorites in New Jersey. Their lucky expansion streak has hit rough surf, though, at the Beachwood, a revamp of the failed Doc Magrogan’s in Sea Isle City that was among the season’s most anticipated openings. But, oh boy, do I regret the $200-plus I dropped here! The corporate decor has none of the character of their other places. For such a pricey place, the young service was unprepared — and the kitchen didn’t perform any better. The tuna ceviche was so shabby that a forkful brought not diced chunks but one long, ragged string of half-cut fish. The tortillas beneath the overly bready fried-oyster taquitos were still fridge-cold. Basmati rice was cooked to a paste beside the $29 scallops. A stuffed half-lobster was positively puny alongside corn on the cob that was dry and shriveled ... for $36. Can someone please turn back time to Busch’s Seafood, which occupied this hallowed address for 130-plus years, serving she-crab soup and no-nonsense seafood platters? Beachwood at the Dunes, 8609 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City, 609-263-3627; beachwoodsic.com