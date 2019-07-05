But what if you steered toward these inland communities on purpose and paused for dinner before crossing that bridge? I’ve got some finds for you. Because there are several intriguing new dining options on the mainland that, though they sit just miles from the beach, can feel like a world away in terms of culture and clientele, from an Irish pub rooted in County Limerick to an authentic taqueria that recalls the traditions of Oaxaca, an ambitious modern American BYOB, and two places that serve very different styles of Italian comfort. These restaurants are less dominated by the vagaries of the seasonal crowds. They cater to locals year-round, and often deliver fantastic values — plus a sense of community that’s hard to find in Shore towns where the tourist tides come and go.