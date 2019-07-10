The dressing is the key, and that’s where Ann Conlin comes in. Her late husband, Jimmy DiBattista, was the son of the restaurant’s founder (who simply put “Jimmy’s” in front of the name when he bought the Milan restaurant in 1951), and she keeps the flame alive with bottled versions of the Jimmy’s Milan dressing, including a spicy version that she and her son, also Jimmy, created last year. Both varieties are not only delicious on salad, but also as a dip or sandwich spread.