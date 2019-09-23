Joe Beddia of Fishtown’s Pizzeria Beddia is taking his act on the road to New York City for one night, and there are a couple more Philadelphia connections.
He’ll visit High Street on Hudson, the West Village bistro owned by Ellen Yin and chef Eli Kulp. Beddia will work alongside High Street chef Melissa Weller, who was part of the opening team at Walnut Street Cafe in University City before she joined Yin and company last spring.
The ticket ($75 per, plus tax) includes a Pizza Camp cookbook; pizza, salads, and sides; and natural wines. It starts at 7 p.m., runs till 10 p.m., and patrons will be accommodated reception-style (e.g. it’s an all-you-can-eat experience).