John’s Water Ice is coming to the Jersey Shore for the first time

South Philly’s signature summer treat is getting a taste of the Jersey Shore.

John’s Water Ice, the family-owned water ice business that’s been a warm-weather staple in Philadelphia since 1945, is planning to open a new location in North Wildwood — its first storefront in New Jersey.

The company announced the expansion on Facebook with a photo of the upcoming shop at 20th Street and the Boardwalk. An opening date has not yet been released.

This new Wildwood shop marks the sixth overall for John’s, including its original location at 7th and Christian Streets in Bella Vista and a suburban outpost in Huntingdon Valley. Earlier this spring, John’s opened two more Philadelphia storefronts: one next to Angelina’s Pizzeria at 7th Street and Oregon Avenue, and another on Callowhill Street next to Ricci’s Hoagies in the Baldwin Apartments building.

Founded by Sicilian immigrant John Cardullo, who started the business using a family recipe while running a coal and ice delivery service in South Philly, John’s has stayed in the family for three generations. Today it’s run by Anthony Cardullo Jr., who took over in 1997.

The brand is known for its four classic flavors — lemon, cherry, chocolate, and pineapple — served in paper cups and priced at $2.50 for a small, $3.50 for a medium, $4.50 for a pint, and $8 for a quart.

Come summer, you’ll be able to get a scoop without leaving the boardwalk.