John’s Water Ice will add two new locations this spring

The first day of spring is the traditional start of water ice season, and with the equinox comes hot news from one of Philadelphia’s oldest outlets of the frozen dessert: John’s Water Ice will open two new locations this year.

The first, opening April 1, will be next door to Angelina’s Pizzeria at Seventh Street and Oregon Avenue. (The pizzeria has set March 25 as its opening.) The second John’s, due around the second week of April, will be next to the new Ricci’s Hoagies outpost at the Baldwin apartments at 1825 Callowhill St., several blocks from Logan Square.

The other John’s locations — two trucks plus the original, open since 1945 at Seventh and Christian Streets in Bella Vista, and a Huntingdon Valley shop at 2975 Philmont Ave. — open April 1.

Owner Anthony Cardullo Jr.’s grandfather, John, a Sicilian immigrant who delivered heating oil and coal in the winter and ice in the summer, started the business as a line extension. Cardullo, who took over John’s in 1997 from his father, Anthony Sr., similarly juggles his work life: He works at the Saloon restaurant up the street from October to March.

John’s has held the line on prices since 2023: $2.50 for a small, $3.50 for a medium, $4.50 for a pint, $8 for a quart. Cardullo said cherry and lemon alternate as the top seller among the core flavors, which include chocolate and pineapple; when it’s hotter, lemon prevails.

March 20 is also the Rita’s First Day of Spring Giveaway, in which the chain gives out 6-ounce cups.