Garces Trading Co., the restaurant-marketplace concept from chef Jose Garces, will make a comeback in a new location next month.

Garces Trading is due to open during the week of Sept. 12 on the ground floor of the Cira Centre (2929 Arch St.), the office building accessible by bridge to 30th Street Station. Garces operated JG Domestic, a farm-to-table restaurant-cafe, in that space from 2010 to 2020. (At the time, the kitchen doubled as a practice space for Garces’ appearances on the Food Network’s Iron Chef America.)

Garces Trading ran from 2010 to 2018 at 1111 Locust St. in Washington Square West, but closed amid his former company’s bankruptcy and later was revived during the pandemic as a ghost kitchen. In its earlier days, Garces Trading had an in-store Fine Wine & Good Spirits shop, as well as grocery shelves, a prepared-food counter, and full-service dining. The space is now a branch of Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse.

Garces describes the new Graces Trading, created with his business partners at Ballard Brands and Cira owner Brandywine Realty Trust, as a collection of casual cafes that are part coffee shop, restaurant, bakery, marketplace with grab-and-go offerings, wine shop, and corporate catering outlet.

This location, open from breakfast through early dinner Monday to Friday, will seat 130 people and have a balcony dining room overlooking the kitchen and restaurant. Additional locations will be announced later this fall.

There will be two first-floor dining areas for large or smaller parties. Ballard Brands’ own PJ’s Coffee brand will feature several GTC signature blends. The bar will be stocked with a full selection of spirits and will serve cocktails. Breakfast offerings, sold from the counter and via grab-and-go, will include house-made ensaimadas (Spanish bagels), house-made Spanish pastries, croissants, breakfast sandwiches and tacos, plus yogurts, fruit, quiche, and overnight oats. Breakfast will be counter service and grab-and-go.

Lunch will focus on soups, salads, and sandwiches.

The marketplace offerings will include Garces’ lavender truffle honey, salsas, tortilla chips, guacamole, spice blends, hummus, chocolate bars, chocolate-covered espresso beans, coffees, and local products.

This Garces Trading revival is part of an expansion by Garces and Ballard under Ideation Hospitality. Last month, Garces opened a second location of his Buena Onda taqueria at 114 S. 20th St. in Rittenhouse. Another Buena Onda location is due to open in September at 220 N. Radnor Chester Rd. in Radnor.