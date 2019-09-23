Dinner is now on at K’Far the latest Middle Eastern hit from Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook at 110 S. 19th St., at the Harper.
Since its opening about three months ago, K’Far has done the breakfast/pastry/lunch thing, wrapping for the day at 2 p.m. — generally around the time that the pastry supply is exhausted.
At 5 p.m., K’Far reopens with a date-night glow and waiter service; you can eat casually at the bar or the counter, and more privately at tables. It’s not entirely a drop-in; given the 76-seater’s capacity, I’d recommend making a res.
Dinner menu includes toasts, salads, and hearth-baked entrees, including t’bit, an Iraqi sabbath stew served for two, and Persian lamb shank braised with sour cherry and pickled rose petals.
Especially by Rittenhouse standards, the tab is moderate and patrons are encouraged to build their meal as a collection of plates.
Prices of the snacks and salads section range from $4 for a whopping sesame-crusted Jerusalem bagel to $14 for an indulgent foie gras toast. Main plates are $15 for roasted cauliflower to $28 for dry-aged strip steak. The t’bit is $30 for two.
Bar specializes in low-proof cocktails and aperitivos along with wines by the glass.