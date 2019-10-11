La Baguette Magique, a popular French bakery in West Chester, is facing an uncertain future as owner Catherine Seisson will be treated for eye cancer in France.
Her husband, Patrick Chevarier, told me that the bakery will remain open “for sure" through Oct. 19, as her treatment begins Oct. 21 in Paris. For the short term, Chevarier said he planned to shuttle between France and West Chester to help manage, but acknowledged that he was exploring other options.
Seisson, a Lyon-born Ph.D, came into the pro baking world as a career-changer. She was working an executive’s job with pharm giant Sanofi when she decided that she’d had enough of the corporate life. She took a year off and went back to school to learn baking.
La Baguette Magique opened at 202 W. Market St., across from the justice center, in spring 2015.
The sleek, open cafe has glassed-in shelves that hold an enviable line of breads, pastries, sandwiches, quiches, and the like.