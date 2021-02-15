Chef Carlos Molina and Michelle Zimmerman’s Mexican restaurant, Las Bugambilias, which closed in May 2020 after nearly 13 years at Second and South Streets due to the pandemic, will reopen in March in a new location about six blocks away, in Old City.
It’s taking the longtime spot of another pandemic casualty, Farmicia, at 15 S. Third St.
Molina and Zimmerman met at Tequila’s, the landmark at 16th and Locust Streets, where he was chef and she was a dishwasher.
They opened Las Bugambilias in fall 2007 in the former Ristorante Primavera at 148 South, a narrow storefront whose rustic decor included exposed brick and old-time Mexican cinema photos and curios.