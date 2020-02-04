Israeli skewers and salads come to a Kensington corner this week as Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook roll out Laser Wolf, their shipudiya (or skewer house), opening Thursday, Feb. 6 at 1301 N. Howard St., the corner of Howard and Thompson Streets. It’s just a couple of blocks off Front Street.

Based on a test dinner in December, the Laser Wolf vibe from Boxwood Architects includes elements of flagship Zahav, but imagine a livelier, more colorful atmosphere amid bright globe lighting and string lights. It’s inspired by the open-air Machane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem. Tables are covered with oilcloths, making it all highly informal.

Andrew Henshaw’s menu lays it all out. Dinner starts with a sampler of a dozen vegetable-based salads such as dill and lentil tabbouleh and kale baba ghanouj, along with hot pita and hummus-tehina. Skewers from the charcoal grill follow. Among them are lamb merguez, chicken shishlik in guava marinade, and beef kebabs.

Lamb chop and a turkey-lamb sausage from the pop-up menu at Laser Wolf.
There’s an option of dishes for two such as whole branzino Palestinian stuffed with ginger, dill seed, and Aleppo, and a dry-aged ribeye. Dessert, a soft-serve ice cream sundae, is included.

Cool pricing strategy: If you don’t want grilled meats, you can order the salatim spread and dessert for a flat $18. The grilled proteins, which also include the salads, are mostly in the $30s and $40s.

The 12-seat bar, tucked into the rear near the grill, specializes in citrus-forward cocktails such as the Salty Lion with gin, arak, grapefruit, mint, and salt, and nonalcoholic passion fruit cooler with passion fruit, lime, fresh orange juice and cilantro.

The 90-seat restaurant, which will also serve on the sidewalk in warmer weather, is named after Lazar Wolf, the butcher in Fiddler on the Roof.

Hours: 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Hummus and salatim at Laser Wolf.
The dining room of Laser Wolf, by day.
