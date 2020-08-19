“When I got older and understood the importance of it and how much it meant to the community, I had the daydream of having the opportunity to reimagine it,” Akin said. “In the back of my mind, if I was ever going to be back in Delaware and doing a restaurant, I’d want this to be it. Then the stars aligned and the new ownership, the Buccini/Pollin Group and PM Hotel Group, bought it from the du Ponts and called me. Fortunately, I had the bandwidth and maturity to do it. And they agreed.”