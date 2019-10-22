Father-daughter restaurateurs Bernard and Chloe Grigri have gone upstairs from their South Street-area Good King Tavern for a wine bar and private-event space opening Oct. 24.
Le Caveau, accessible through a simple door on the Seventh Street side, has an intimate, low-lit feel as designer Robert Brown used original elements (tin, original brick, and red pine floors) to transform an unused space into what might be the sexiest bar in recent memory. (Think Hop Sing Laundromat or maybe the Elbow Room beneath Harp & Crown.)
The French-focused wine list is an expanded version of the Good King’s, and the two share a list of over 130 bottles.
All wines are at least sustainably farmed, and produced, and mostly considered “natural.” Simple snack menu, too: charcuterie/cheeses, olives, rosemary nuts, radishes with butter and sea salt, tapenade crostini, salmon rillette, mini-French hot dogs, and chocolate mousse.
The name, used ironically here as it’s slang for “wine cellar,” is inspired by late 19th/early 20th-century Parisienne cabaret houses like Le Chat Noir.
Hours initially are 6 p.m. to midnight Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.