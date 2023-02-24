Batter up: 9 Philly restaurants and bars serving fried fish, fish sammies and more during Lent

Between Fat Tuesday and Easter, Philly Christians observing Lent commonly give up meat on Fridays. During the 40-day abstinence, crispy fish and fries are a favorite for communities.

This Lenten season (observed through April 6), shake up your routine at these restaurants and bars, where solid seafood offerings are not hard to find. Whether they serve classic platters of golden, deep-fried filets or luxe sandwiches stuffed with swordfish and sardines, you won’t miss the meat.

While this 9th Street Italian Market fishmonger is known for its fresh fish, you can order takeout, too. From basa fish to smoked salmon BLT, there are fish sandwiches aplenty. They also come with slaw and fries (add $3). Platters of fish n’ chips, whiting and more are also available. Prices range from $8 to $28.

📍 1039 S 9th St., 📞 215-462-0550, 🌐 anastasiseafood.com

If beer-battered haddock is your thing, head to this Irish bar in Old City. The crispy haddock comes with lettuce, tomato and onions in a sandwich or as fish and chips — both come with homemade tartar. Pay $13 or $19, respectively.

📍 123 Chestnut St. (entrance on 2nd St,), 📞 215-733-0300, 🌐 ploughstars.com

Sink your teeth into Huda’s house-baked milk bun slathered with kimchi tartar sauce and stuffed with grilled swordfish and napa cabbage slaw. This gourmet fish sandwich is all yours for $16.75.

📍 32 South 18th St., 📞 445-544-8025, 🌐 hudaphl.com

Advertisement

From brunch to midday to dinner, Rittenhouse’s sophisticated British pub serves ale-battered cod with triple cooked chips and tartar sauce for $27. You could also order a crispy, breaded skate on a bed of gem lettuce and tartar sauce on a toasted ciabatta for $15 at lunch.

📍 124 S. 18th St., 📞 215-558-2500, 🌐 thedandelionpub.com

On buzzy Baltimore Avenue, enjoy deep fried salmon topped with tomato, lettuce and red onion in a burger bun slathered with chipotle honey glaze (plus a side of salad or fries) for $20. Hungry for more? Three fried crispy white fish sliders with a lemon dill aioli set you back $18. Skip the bread for the $22 fried fish and grits with classic étouffée sauce and sunny side up eggs. Fish and chips are $19, too.

📍 5021 Baltimore Ave., 📞 215-883-0960, 🌐 bookersrestaurantandbar.com

Order the fish n’ grits at one of Philly’s remaining diners. At this cozy corner spot in Northern Liberties, feast on a plate of Cajun fried catfish, a cup of microgreens, creamy roasted pepper sauce for dipping and a grilled lemon for sprinkling for $17.

📍 800 N 4th St., 📞 215-925-1150, 🌐 honeyssitneat.com

Ever heard of a sardine slider? At this Point Breeze gastropub, the seeded hoagie roll is packed with canned olive oil soaked Spanish sardines, pickled egg gribiche (cold egg-based sauce), shredded lettuce, and a Zayda’s hot pickle slice. The salty mini sandwich is only $3.

If you’re looking for a bigger handheld, order the sardine melt for $15 — Galician sardine pâté accompanies melted Swiss cheese on a parmesan multigrain bread with Aleppo pickled fennel, spinach, and pickled green tomato on top.

📍 1800 Federal St., 📞 215-334-2337, 🌐 americansardinebar.com

Grab a seat at the dark wood bar at Moriarty’s Pub and Restaurant, and munch on beer-batter fried golden cod filets with crispy fries for a classic fish and chips feast. Expect to pay $17.95.

📍 1116 Walnut St., 📞 215-627-7676, 🌐 moriartyspub.com

Fridays are for fish and chips at this East Passyunk Avenue restaurant that’s named after a fish pie from Cornwall. From noon to 7 p.m., chunky pieces of fried fish paired with crispy fries come with a little cup of mushy peas, tartar sauce for dipping, and malt vinegar and lemon for sprinkling for $19. Ordering online reserves the weekend special — there will be extras for walks-ins, too.

📍 1838 E Passyunk Ave., 📞 215-309-2761, 🌐 stargazy-477061.square.site