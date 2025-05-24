Food Network winner Leslie Daniel, aka Chef Too Hype, gives his Jersey Shore recs

ATLANTIC CITY — Chef Leslie Daniel, 31, has had the nickname “Chef Too Hype,” now his Instagram handle, since college.

“It carried throughout my career,” he said, “just comes from my intensity and ability to keep high energy and positive vibes in the kitchen and with my family and friends.”

That energy and those vibes, and talent in the kitchen, have propelled Daniel to the upper echelons of the Atlantic City food scene. In just a few years, he’s risen to the position of executive chef at the award-winning Kuro, the modern Japanese restaurant inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

And lately he’s been popping up on the Food Network, first as a winner of Guy’s Grocery Games, and this spring on 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, where his blackened halibut was praised as “cooked to perfection.”

(Tune in here to see how much if any sleep Daniel lost in the game, which pits chefs against one another in an elimination format that goes on for 24 straight hours.)

“It was a life-changing experience,” he said. “The cooking competitions aren’t your average day-to-day executive chef experience; competing was one of the hardest things that I’ve done but also the most exhilarating, testing my boundaries as a chef.

“I really look forward to another opportunity to compete again in the near future!”

A native of Henry County, Ga., Daniel has quickly acquired the taste of a Jersey Shore local.

He shared his favorites and (very specific) recommendations with the Inquirer’s Down the Shore Newsletter.

Favorite beach/ beach town: I am loyal to the Atlantic City beach scene. The boardwalk really elevates the beach experience and this summer, there is exceptional entertainment, eateries, and beach bars for Atlantic City visitors to experience.

Favorite summer breakfast: My go to breakfast, when I find time to eat, would have to be Gilchrist Restaurant in Atlantic City’s Back Bay area. Sitting outside on the port, while eating a Hungryman #3 is the best way to kickstart my morning after a night out: Blueberry hotcakes, scrapple, and 3 eggs sunny side up!

Perfect beach day: It’s simple — I bring a cooler full of my favorite refreshments, an Italian hoagie and chips, along with fresh fruit, a fully charged speaker and, of course, invite my closest friends! Midafternoon is the best time to visit, when the ocean temp has warmed up a bit.

Perfect night: A perfect night would be to see a concert at Hard Rock Live, then hit the Boardwalk and pop into one of the outside venues to enjoy the summer weather.

Best Shore sandwich: An Italian hoagie from the White House or local bodega if you’re out of the city limits.

When summer approaches, I feel: Excited! Atlantic City is in its prime during the summer months offering stunning beachfront views along with incredible dining, concerts, and an overall getaway experience that is unique to the Jersey Shore.

It wouldn’t be the Jersey Shore without: Its locals who take great pride in creating unique experiences and who help to continue the great traditions that Atlantic City is known for — celebrating the season while bringing family and friends together.

Best things for kids: The Steel Pier is right across from Hard Rock and offers family fun rides and games. At Hard Rock, families can enjoy the Sugar Factory, and Hard Rock Café that offers kid-friendly dining options after spending a day at the beach.

Surfing or fishing: I’d have to say fishing for me! Just a half a mile away from the casinos on the boardwalk, there are some great fishing piers. Atlantic City also offers boat tours with options to go fishing which is an all-time favorite hobby especially for the locals.

Sunrise or sunset? I am definitely a sunrise kind of person. However, I generally sleep later because of my work schedule. So I appreciate it when I do get to see it — nothing can match a sunrise on our beaches.

Shore pet peeve? Personally, I’d like to see more beach events drawing water sports crowds, with outdoor opportunities to showcase our beautiful beaches. Events like the Power Boat Races taking place next month at North Beach help to highlight Atlantic City as a resort destination.

The Shore/A.C. could be improved if we all just: Continue to reinvest in our city and its local community. Our company believes in giving back and by living by our core motto to “Love All — Serve All," we can all strive to help make a difference. We have an opportunity to give back and grow the efforts in Atlantic City by supporting the local community.