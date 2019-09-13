A sincere thank you to everyone who contributed and partook in this journey. Thank you to every member of our team from start to finish; you all brought something unique and special and truly made Little Spoon what it is. Thank you to every guest, every day, but especially those who braved blizzards, long lines, and even a super bowl parade to share part of your day with us; without you we never could have been a success. Thank you to our building owners, Chris and Heather, who share in the sadness of us closing and encouraged us to continue on with this business.