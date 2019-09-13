The Little Spoon Cafe, which has played a key role in the boom of the Graduate Hospital/South Street West neighborhood, will close after business Monday, Oct. 14, on its fifth anniversary.
Owners of the sunny cafe, at the southwest corner of 15th and South Streets, posted this on Facebook:
After sincere thought and consideration, we’ve made the decision to close Little Spoon. Our last day of service will be Monday, October 14th.
The decision was deeply personal and difficult to make; our current lease concludes this winter and the timing is right for us to move on and focus on other aspects of our life.
A sincere thank you to everyone who contributed and partook in this journey. Thank you to every member of our team from start to finish; you all brought something unique and special and truly made Little Spoon what it is. Thank you to every guest, every day, but especially those who braved blizzards, long lines, and even a super bowl parade to share part of your day with us; without you we never could have been a success. Thank you to our building owners, Chris and Heather, who share in the sadness of us closing and encouraged us to continue on with this business.
While it will be bittersweet to end service for the very last time, we have been blessed being witness to so many great things; from first dates to wedding proposals, all from within our walls, those memories will never be forgotten. This is a great neighborhood and a great space and we are excited for what may come next.
Please wish us luck as we all begin our next chapter - the memories we will leave with will stay with us forever.