More than four years after signing on, the L.A.-style taqueria Loco Pez has opened a branch at 20th and Bainbridge Streets in Southwest Center City.
The building, once Robert’s Twi-Lite Lounge, got a second floor. The construction was only part of the explanation for the long gestation.
“There’s only one of me and I don’t have enough money,” managing partner Joe Beckham told me, tongue in cheek.
Since this Loco Pez was inked, another has opened, at 47th Street and Baltimore Avenue in West Philly. Beckham opened the first Loco Pez in Fishtown in 2011.
All share a funky, mid-century look with mixed materials such as Lineoleum, faux stone, and garish wallcoverings.
All have the same format: cash-only, serving tacos, burritos, quesadillas, Mexican and local beers, 25-plus tequilas, and tequila cocktails.
Early hours are 5 p.m. till 2 a.m. (kitchen till midnight). Lunch and brunch are on the way.