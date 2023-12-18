This Cabernet is worth a holiday splurge, and perfect as a gift

Many people stick to a strict per-bottle spending limit on their wine buying year round, but allow themselves a special splurge over the holidays, whether for themselves to serve at a special dinner or to wrap and present as a gift. A special bottle can make a convenient gifting solution since fine wines are easy to wrap and just as appropriate for colleagues and clients as they are for family and friends. Best of all, high quality wines are not simply objects. They are sensory experiences that are inherently social and meant to be shared, capable themselves of spreading the warmth of human connection that is at the heart of the holiday spirit.

Sparkling wines and red wines are both traditionally given as gifts, but of the two, full-bodied, barrel-aged red wines convey the most gravitas. Those in greatest demand for gifting are those produced in regions with a reputation for producing expensive, sought-after wines. In the United States, Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon is the blue-chip style of choice. Napa Valley has the perfect combination of terrain and climate to grow top notch cabernet sauvignon and makes some of the world’s finest examples. Top-notch wines like this one are dark, rich and velvety in texture, featuring sumptuous flavors of blackberries and bing cherries, laced with subtle aromatic accents from their patient barrel aging that evoke vanilla, chocolate and coffee. The most notable sensory distinction between wines at this elevated price point and less ambitious cabernets is unmistakable but hard to describe in words. Well-made wines like this one give a palpable sense of energy on the palate that simply isn’t present in lesser wines, a sensation similar to the vibrational resonance of a church bell that hangs in the air for seconds after being struck. In wine, this sensation is known as a wine’s “finish” and can last for minutes after each sip; the higher the quality of its grapes and craftsmanship, the longer the feeling lasts. It is this uncanny and uplifting sensation that makes fine wines such a treat, ideal for those who might not splurge on themselves often, but deserve a touch of luxury in their lives.

Louis M. Martini Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley, California

$46.99 14.8% alcohol

Advertisement

PLCB Item #9077

Sale price through 12/31/23 – regularly $51.99

Also available at:

Total Wine & More in Claymont, DE - $39.99

http://www.totalwine.com/

Joe Canal’s Hammonton Discount Liquor Outlet in Hammonton, NJ- $39.99

https://www.joecanalshammonton.com/

Wine Legend in Cherry Hill, NJ - $41.99

https://winelegendcherryhill.com/