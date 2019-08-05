Barbecue-theme bar-restaurant The Lucky Well, which chef Chad Rosenthal opened in downtown Ambler in 2012, has a second location online Monday, Aug. 5, and a third due to open in about two months.
No. 2 is on Route 611 in Warrington in the Shops at Valley Square (just pop “1613 N. Main St., Warrington" into the GPS). Its interior is similarly rustic and open but slightly smaller than Ambler.
This spot, replacing a syndicated wine bar called Carmel, has patio seating and plenty of free parking. Workers opened the side wall to create a garage door. There is a stage in the corner for live acts.
Memphis-style barbecue menu is similar to that served at Ambler. New dishes include smoked trout salad and Mexican cauliflower. There also is an Alabama white pulled chicken sandwich with bread-and-butter pickles, Alabama white barbecue sauce on a spicy, butter-toasted bun; a veggie BLT; and a smoked bologna sandwich.
It opens daily at 4 p.m., with food starting at 4:30 p.m.
The third Lucky Wall is on tap for a mid-October opening in Philadelphia at 990 Spring Garden St., where it will be next to Roy-Pitz Brewing.
A fourth location, in Chicago’s South Loop, is up for mid-2020.