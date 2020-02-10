Several factors helped steer the decision by LeFevre and his wife, Deborah Boardman LeFevre, and business partners Tracey and Michael DiPaolo, who bought the property in 2000 and opened to guests in 2002. Earlier this month, their event planner got a job offer elsewhere and their executive chef said he had grown tired of his long commute. Then the partners assessed the business climate, especially the keen competition for a la carte dining.