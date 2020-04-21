Cheat sheet: Better coffee

1. Buy whole-bean coffee, either from a local roaster or with a roast date within the last month.

2. Grind it just before you use it, ideally with a burr grinder so you get a uniform grind.

3. Avoid tap water. Any filtered water will taste better.

4. Weigh your coffee, don't scoop it, so you can have a precise water-to-coffee ratio.

5. Check your water temperature. The ideal temp is about 200 degrees F.

6. Store your beans properly. Store in a cool, dry place, away from ingredients that will affect flavor.