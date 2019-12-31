Palma’s Cucina, one of the city’s earlier brick-oven pizzerias when it opened in 1996 as Mama Palma’s at 23rd and Spruce Streets, has closed.
A new Italian restaurant, Bucatini Caffe, is teeing up to open in late February after a light redecoration. The new owners, cousins Dejvi “Dave” Furxhi and Albi Furxhiu own Burrata, Italian BYOBs with locations at 13th and Wharton Streets in South Philadelphia and 26 E. Eagle Rd. in Havertown.
Bucatini will not pick up Palma’s liquor license and will be BYOB.
Siblings Brunella and Renato Russo, both in their 50s, are moving on. Brunella Russo, recently remarried, has been shuttling between her home in Fitler Square and California. Renato Russo is in the early stages of planning to open a pizzeria of his own in South Philadelphia.
“We had the energy for over 20 years,” Brunella Russo said. “It was time to let someone else do it. I still have the energy and I’m going to put it toward a yoga/Pilates studio in California.”
The siblings remodeled Mama Palma’s last spring and rebranded it as Palma’s Cucina with a smaller pizza menu.
Furxhi said he and his cousin would keep the brick oven that Renato built by hand, and would maintain the name “Mama Palma” carved into the hearth in tribute. The Russos, who emigrated from Campania with their family in 1971, named the restaurant after their mother. (Here’s a history of Mama Palma’s.)
Furxhi said the menu was not quite finished, but he described the concept as a South Philly-style pasta house with a couple of entrees and personal-size pizzas.
Asked why they did not name the new restaurant Burrata, Furxhi said: “We wanted to do something a little different.”
But still Italian.
The Fitler Square/Rittenhouse area has a surfeit of Italian restaurants — perhaps more trattorias per square mile than even South Philly.
There’s the granddaddy of them all, D’Angelo’s at 20th and Rittenhouse, plus Scarpetta at the Rittenhouse Hotel, Trattoria Carina at 22nd and Spruce, and Cotoletta Fitler Square at 23rd and Pine Streets; the BYOBs Res Ipsa at 2218 Walnut, Casta Diva at 227 S. 20th, Melograno at 2012 Sansom, Sotto at 151 S. 24th, and Ambrosia at 24th and Locust; the sandwich shop Totorice’s at 20th and Locust Streets; and assorted pizzerias.