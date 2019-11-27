“It can get crazy — the Wednesday before Thanksgiving I’m starting at 6 a.m. to help deliver pies, am cooking all day, and organizing volunteers in the kitchen until 5 p.m., and then return at 11 p.m. to pull an all-nighter to heat the turkeys in the oven,” said Gantz, who spends roughly 25 hours in action before heading home to his own Thanksgiving feast. “But it’s worth it. There aren’t a ton of jobs where you lay your head down and you feel great about it, and that’s every single day you work here. The thank-you calls from our clients are just heartbreaking.”