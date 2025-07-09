Northeast Philly’s iconic Mayfair Diner is up for sale

The Mayfair Diner, a staple of Northeast Philly that’s been slinging up turkey clubs and scrambled eggs since 1932, is up for sale.

According to a recent listing from Wolf Commercial Real Estate, the 100-plus-seat, “fully equipped and operating” diner on Frankford Avenue in the city’s Holmesburg section is on the market. No price was disclosed in the listing, and real estate agent Eric Flocco declined to comment Wednesday.

Advertisement

Michael Petrogiannis, the Mayfair’s owner, could not immediately be reached for comment. Petrogiannis has owned other Philly icons too: the Broad Street and Melrose Diners. The Melrose, between West Passyunk and Snyder Avenues,3,000-square-foot was demolished in 2023, and will be replaced with an apartment project and a new, 3,000-square-foot diner. The Broad Street Diner, which remains open, is slated for demolition.

Petrogiannis told the Philadelphia Business Journal, which first reported the diner’s listing, that the Mayfair will remain open while it’s for sale.

The Mayfair, visited by former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton on campaign stops, is one of several in the Philadelphia region that’s been put up for sale, shuttered, or had its operating hours drastically reduced in recent years. Mt. Airy’s Trolley Car Diner closed in 2019 and Center City’s Midtown III closed the following year.

South Philly’s Oregon Diner cut back 24-hour service in 2019.

In New Jersey, a classic diner state, the Cherry Hill Diner, Red Lion Diner in Burlington County, Ponzio’s Diner in Brooklawn, and Pennsauken’s Penn Queen Diner, have all closed after decades in business.

In a Mayfair Facebook group, commenters expressed grief and ambivalence about the diner’s closing. One said the Mayfair Diner had the best banana pancakes.

According to city property records, the diner was last sold in 2006 for $750,000.