11 great Media-area restaurants recommended by Inquirer journalists

The Philly region is one of the best food scenes in the country — and you don’t have to head into Center City to eat well. We asked three Inquirer journalists to share their favorite spots to dine in Media and nearby.

Here’s where they go for soup dumplings, French onion soup, huevos rancheros, and more.

Dim Sum Mania, Media

Restaurant critic Craig LaBan praises this spot for its “outstanding” soup dumplings and calls it “some of the best Shanghai-style dim-sum in the region.” Food writer Mike Klein seconded the recommendation.

📍17-19 E State St., Media, PA 19063, 📞 610-557-8757, 🌐 dimsummania.com

Bittersweet Kitchen, Media

This homey comfort food spot offers gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options — and according to LaBan, “the best huevos rancheros” around. He included the restaurant on his 2017 ‘Best of the burbs’ Delco dining guide.

📍18 S Orange St., Media, PA 19063, 📞 610-566-1660, 🌐 eatatbittersweet.com

Burlap and Bean, Media

LaBan has long been a fan of the independent coffeehouse’s friendly atmosphere. In a 2022 review, he called out one item as “one of the best avocado toasts around, the creamy avocado carefully mashed over crusty whole-grain bread dusted with lemon zest and everything spice.”

📍455 W Baltimore Ave., Media, PA 19063, 📞 484-444-2533, 🌐 burlapandbean.com

320 Market Cafe, Swarthmore

The “gourmet market and deli” sells a variety of grocery and food items, complete with an “excellent” bottle shop and sit-down café. LaBan specifically mentioned 320 Market Cafe’s double sausage-roasted red pepper pizzas as a favorite.

📍713 S Chester Rd., Swarthmore, PA 19081, 📞 610-328-7211, 🌐 the320marketcafe.com

Fond BYOB, Wallingford

LaBan and Klein both recommend this French-inspired bistro that opened its doors in 2009. The restaurant is owned by savory sweethearts, Chefs Lee Styer and Jessie Prawlucki-Styer, a married couple who first met in 2003 while they were both students at the Culinary Institute of America.

📍21 N Providence Rd., Wallingford, PA 19086, 📞 484-445-2108, 🌐 fondbyob.com

Departure, Media

Klein recommends Departure, which is a cocktail bar on S Orange St. that features small plates, both international and traditional dishes, a variety of craft cocktails, and a selection of wine and draft beers. Features columnist Stephanie Farr was “skeptical” at first — the concept is modeled after an airport lounge, but you’re not actually going anywhere. Still, after multiple visits, she’s a fan of the “nice, open space,” consistently good food and drinks, and solid service.

📍2 S Orange St., Media, PA 19063, 📞 610-502-3833, 🌐 departuredelco.com

la Padella, Media

Klein also recommends this family-owned Italian restaurant, which opened in 2017. As lifelong Delaware County residents and graduates of Cardinal O’Hara High School, the owners consider Delco their home.

📍100 State Rd., Media, PA, 📞 484-445-4445, 🌐 lapadellamedia.com

La Belle Epoque, Media

Farr seconds Klein’s vote for this restaurant, which is nestled in the heart of Media, and has served patrons for over 20 years. She said the establishment serves a “fantastic” French wine menu, along with a “great” French onion soup and all the French food you can think of.

📍38 W State St., Media, PA 19063, 📞 610-566-6808, 🌐 labellebistro.com

Tom’s Dim Sum, Media

Tom’s Dim Sum, picked by Klein, specializes in both Shanghai and Cantonese-style dim sum, showcasing a wide variety of flavors from across the globe.

📍13 E State St., Media, PA 19063, 📞 610-566-6688, 🌐 dimsumfactorypa.com

TWO fourteen, Media

This restaurant and cocktail bar has an extensive drink menu. Farr said she discovered her favorite drink — the “Clover Club” — here, thanks to the “knowledgeable” bartenders. She added that the establishment does a “fantastic job” with both its food and beverage menu.

📍214 W State St., Media, PA 19063, 📞 724-904-9139, 🌐 twofourteenrestaurant.com

Dos Gringos, Media

Dos Gringos is a Mexican BYOB that participates in Media’s favorite Wednesday evening tradition, Dining Under the Stars. Farr said the restaurant does “BYOT” or bring your own tequila, where the staff will make you a pitcher of margaritas with their housemade margarita mixes.

📍113 S Olive St., Media, PA 19063, 📞 610-565-7794, 🌐 dosgringosmedia.com