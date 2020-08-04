View this post on Instagram

Today was my first popup and it was awesome! There was a line the entire time and I even had a daycare come and repeat customers. This feels amazing that people like my lemonade and believe in me. Oh and people bought my shirts! I told my mom people would want to wear my face 😎😂 Here's to 150 lemonades and iced teas gone in 58 minutes. 😁😁😁 #MixxedByMicah #supportsmallbusiness by #smallpeople #kidtrepreneur #Phillyrocks #supportblackbusiness #lovethelove @heyrally