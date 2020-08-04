Micah Harrigan, the 10-year-old who has drawn fans through a lemonade stand he set up outside his South Philadelphia home, is on the move.
First, he is no longer selling from a card table at 23rd and Sigel Streets. “The crowds were just too big,” said his mother, Danielle, a grade-school teacher.
In a bit of fortuitous timing, real estate developer Ori Feibush stepped in to allow Micah to sell out of OCF Coffee House at 20th and Federal Streets after store hours. Micah’s schedule, which also includes pop-ups at various businesses, is posted on his @Micahsmixx Instagram.
Second, Micah also has caught the attention of Splenda, which appreciated his line of sugar-free flavors, including strawberry, peach, watermelon, and traditional lemon.
Splenda says it is sending sales director Tiffany Jennings to meet Micah at OCF on Thursday, Aug. 6 to hand him a $1,000 check for his college fund as well as a bike outfitted with the Micah’s Mixx logo.
Danielle Harrigan said Micah, whom she describes as a “go-getter,” has socked away all of his profits. His next goal is to obtain a trailer to take the business on the road.