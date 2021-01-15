Micah, a fifth grader at Girard Academic Music Program who made the honor roll last marking period, got the Micah’s Mixx business idea last winter. That, of course, was not the ideal time to sell cold drinks outside. In March, just before the shelter-in-place orders, he started packaging the lemonade and iced tea in bottles and then bags — “like big Capri Suns” — but that proved too expensive.