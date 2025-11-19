All three Philly men who earned Michelin stars share this common thread: they’re proud ‘Wife Guys’

Representatives behind Philly’s three Michelin starred restaurants are lauded for their culinary skills, hospitality, and showmanship. But the men involved with each of them also have this shared trait: They’re all certified Wife Guys™.

For those uninitiated, a wife guy is a colloquial way to refer to someone who is all about their marriage and finds ways to talk about their devotion whenever possible. (There are some instances where this phrase is used snarkily, but in this case, we mean it genuinely as a compliment and in earnest.)

When Chefs Amanda Shulman and Alex Kemp stepped on stage to receive Her Place Supper Club’s one star honor, Kemp stepped to the side, opting not to be photographed alongside the Michelin Man.

“Amanda is the hardest working woman in show business,” Kemp told The Inquirer on Wednesday. “She deserves this. I felt super proud of her, but I didn’t want to take her thunder.”

While Kemp is part-owner of Her Place, Shulman founded the restaurant and is the face (and chef) of the project.

Emcee for the night, Java Ingram, remarked on stage how Kemp’s gesture to step aside was “classy.”

He wasn’t the only one paying tribute to his wife that night.

Power couple Chad and Hanna Williams, who are behind star-winning restaurant Friday Saturday Sunday, also displayed their love for each other. Chad Williams could be seen on stage holding his wife and kissing her cheek after they received their award and Michelin jackets.

“Love and partnership is the foundation of this restaurant,” Williams later told The Inquirer of his display. “We got married in the kitchen for God’s sake. To have earned a Michelin star is my greatest accomplishment, but to have done it with my wife is a dream come true.”

Finally, there was Provenance, the surprise of the night, pulling off a star within the atelier’s first year of opening.

Michelin international director Gwendal Poullennec asked Bazik on stage what his inspiration was. While holding the mic, he pointed to his wife, Eunbin Whang. “She’s right over there,” Bazik said as the crowd erupted in “aws.” Whang demurely approached Bazik on stage, covering her face, tearful and proud as Bazik draped his arm around her.

“There would be no Provenance without my wife,” Bazik told The Inquirer, citing her influence on his “culinary identity,” blending French and Korean culture and cuisine.

So is love a prerequisite to getting a star?

Bazik seems to think so.

“Everybody needs a constant, something that can help center them. This is a hard job that oscillates between insanity and reality checks. Love is that thread.”

Kemp concurs.

“Or maybe it’s being a ‘family guy,’” he quipped when asked by The Inquirer for his take. “Amanda is a very easy person to love. She’s my best friend. We do everything together. We spend every moment of the day talking or working together.”

He added, “I love being a wife guy. It’s cool being a wife guy.”