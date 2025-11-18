Philly earns three Michelin stars

For the first time ever, Philadelphia has a Michelin star. Three, in fact.

Chefs Amanda Shulman and Alex Kemp won a prestigious Michelin star for Her Place Supper Club. She started in the biz by cooking for friends at her Penn campus apartment. The second star went to Chad and Hanna Williams’ Friday Saturday Sunday. And the third restaurant to earn a star was Nicholas Bazik’s Provenance.

Michelin added 21 Philadelphia restaurants to their “Michelin Recommended” category: Ambra, Hiroki, Illata, Laurel, High Street, Kalaya, Forsythia, Honeysuckle, Laser Wolf, Little Water, Mish Mish, River Twice, Southwark, Vernick Food & Drink, Pietramala, Suraya, Zahav, My Loup, Roxanne, Vedge, and Vetri Cucina. The broader Recommended (or “Selected”) category includes restaurants deemed noteworthy and reliably good.

Ian Graye at Pietramala won a Michelin Green star. This distinction is given to restaurants that demonstrate commitment to sustainability.

Below the star level is the Bib Gourmand, highlighting restaurants offering high-quality food at good value, usually in a more casual format. Philadelphia also got strong representation in that category. Angelo’s, Dalessandro’s, Del Rossi’s, Fiorella, El Chingon, Dizengoff, 4th Street Deli, Pizzeria Beddia, Royal Sushi & Izakaya, and Sally all were awarded Bib Gourmands.

Michelin, which operates in secrecy, bases the selections on its anonymous inspectors. Stars denote excellence: one star signals very good cuisine that’s “worth a stop,” two stars indicate excellence “worth a detour,” and three stars represent exceptional dining “worth a special journey.”

Restaurants, not the chefs, get the award.

City and state tourism boards partner with Michelin — the French-based tire company that has been publishing the influential dining guides for decades — as food tourism plays a growing role in travel planning.

Michelin has expanded rapidly in the United States over the last several years. Besides the American South region — covering Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee — there are guides for Texas and Colorado.

Atlanta’s 2023 guide has since been rolled into the South. The Florida guide, launched in 2022, now includes Miami, Orlando, and Tampa. Internationally, it recently arrived in Qatar, New Zealand, and the Philippines.