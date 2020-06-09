The CookNSolo restaurants, including Zahav, Merkaz, Goldie, K’Far, and Dizengoff, have sent a check for $38,059, the net proceeds of sales from June 1 to 7, to Philadelphia Lawyers for Social Equity, a nonprofit legal-aid group that advocates on behalf of low-income people with criminal records. .
Co-owner Michael Solomonov said this equates to PLSE attorneys representing 211 individuals through the expungement process, in addition to other important legal advocacy work.
“Erasing a criminal record removes a significant barrier, especially for black Americans, in the pursuit of economic and social prosperity,” he wrote on Instagram.