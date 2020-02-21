How quickly they grow up.
Seven years ago, Miles Lynch was the almost-5-year-old namesake of his father’s new restaurant at 1620 South St.
Miles Table, just like young Miles, has grown up,.
Owner Michael Lynch, meanwhile, opened a catering kitchen inside the Bok Building at Ninth and Mifflin Street to handle off-premises jobs.
As the business grew, Lynch decided to opening a second Miles Kitchen. It rolls out on Saturday, Feb. 22 — the eatery’s seventh anniversary — on the Bok’s ground floor, at 821 Dudley St. It fills the space formerly occupied by South Philly Smökhaus and the Passio Prime butcher counter. Industrial vibe with lots of light through the windows.
Miles Table @ Bok works the same format as South Street: all-day breakfast, counter service. Classic will be offered such the tres leches French toast, short rib reuben, and Thai chicken sandwich.
Daughter Molly, 7 and not even thought of when the original restaurant opened, has a kale salad named after her, though she isn’t crazy about kale. The Miles Burger remains; it’s half-price on Wednesday.
Hours: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.