Red, white, and blue milkshakes are coming to the Pennsylvania Farm Show

Soon, the distinct smells of the Pennsylvania Farm Show will waft through Harrisburg, everything from manure to hay to the ubiquitous milkshakes

The shakes, sold by the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association, are a Farm Show tradition, along with looking at the enormous butter sculpture and watching live calf births.

Advertisement

You need to go, trust us.

Traditionally, the flavors are vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry, but this year, to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, the shakes are getting patriotic. The “America250Pa Milkshake flight” will now be red, white, and blue thanks to the addition of blue raspberry.

The farm show is the country’s largest indoor agricultural exhibition, and it starts on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, with the massive Food Court opening on Friday, January 9th. You can get mushroom burgers from Chester County and baked sweet potatoes douses in butter and cinnamon.

Pennsylvania is second nationally in the number of dairy farms with 465,000 head of cattle on 4,850 farms. The Pennsylvania dairy industry provides 47,000 jobs across the Commonwealth and generates $11.8 billion in annual revenue.