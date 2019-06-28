More good news: McAndrews, who owns the Paesano’s sandwich shop on Girard Avenue in Northern Liberties as well as La Porta in Media, is preparing to bring back Modo Mio, his trattoria, which closed in 2017. In its new incarnation, Modo Mio will have a liquor license and a Center City address. (Modo Mio is now home to Cadence, the hit South Kensington BYOB.)