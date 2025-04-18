Where to celebrate Mother’s Day brunch in Philadelphia and the suburbs

May 11 is a day to pamper Mom, Grandma, your aunt, godmother, or whoever your maternal figure may be. And there’s nothing quite like treating your leading lady to a plate full of her favorite breakfast foods.

In honor of Mother’s Day, these 10 Philadelphia-area restaurants are offering spreads of brunch classics — from buffets with stuffed French toast and made-to-order omelets to high tea with macarons and mini smoked salmon croissants. Plus: plenty of mimosas and bellinis for the guest of honor.

Take your pick and be sure to reserve your spot ahead.

Where to find Mother’s Day brunch in Philly

Learn how to make alfajores from scratch with Mom at Jezabel’s in West Philadelphia. Chef Jezabel Careaga leads the hands-on class, which includes all the tips and techniques for assembling the sweet Argentinian biscuits. Tickets are $100 and include brunch with tea sandwiches, tortillas, and pastries. BYOB is optional. Reservations via Resy.

📍206 S 45th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104, 📞 215-554-7380, 🌐 jezabelsphl.com

Start with Sweet Jesus oysters or bourbon ham at the carving station, then dig into the buffet of pastries, scrambled eggs, strawberry-lemon buttermilk pancakes, made-to-order omelets. Raise a toast with a Secret Knock punch ($14), made with house-aged whiskey, green tea, lemon, and clarified milk, or opt for a classic mimosa ($12). $75 for adults, $15 for children under 12. A 20% gratuity is added to parties larger than six. Call or head to Resy to reserve.

📍1200 Market St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 📞 215-231-7300, 🌐 bankandbourbon.com

Celebrate Mother’s Day on the Delaware River. City Cruises offers two brunch sailings: the Signature Brunch (10 a.m. to noon) is $88 for adults and $73 for children, and the Afternoon Brunch (2:30 to 4:30 p.m.) is $98 for adults and $83 for children. Menus include baked French toast, birria-style chicken, citrus herb-roasted salmon, and more.

📍401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., 🌐 cityexperiences.com

In Mount Airy, Jansen’s three-course prix fixe Mother’s Day menu ($95 per person) includes dishes like lamb terrine, chicken Milanese, and saffron cauliflower wedge. Optional add-ons include oysters ($25), shrimp cocktail ($21), and caviar service ($150). Desserts include chocolate love cake and “caramisu” — a caramel-orange twist on tiramisu. Book from 3 to 7 p.m. on Resy.

📍7402 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19119, 📞 267-335-5041, 🌐 jansenmtairy.com

Positano Coast in Old City will offer a Mother’s Day a la carte brunch menu with options like chicken and waffles ($24), avocado toast ($10), and French toast ($16). Bottomless mimosas and sangria are available for $30 per person, with a two-hour limit; everyone at the table must participate. This promotion ends at 2:30 p.m. Call to reserve a table.

📍212 Walnut St., 2nd Floor, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 📞 215-238-0499, 🌐 positanocoast.net

Treat Mom to Bubbles & Brunch at Aqimero inside the Ritz-Carlton. The five-course menu, served from noon to 4 p.m., includes bellinis and mimosas and is $125 per guest. Reservations are strongly recommended via OpenTable.

📍10 Avenue of the Arts, Philadelphia, Pa. 19102, 📞 215-523-8200, 🌐 aqimero.com

Where to find Mother’s Day brunch in the Philly suburbs

Through May 11, Matines Café hosts a “Mommy & Me High Tea” in both Chestnut Hill and Wayne. For $55, you’ll get two drinks (like a honey rose cardamom latte or strawberry milk steamer) and a three-tier tray of sweet and savory bites. Add another child for $10. Mother’s Day gift boxes will also be available. Walk-ins welcome.

📍757 Lancaster Ave., Wayne, Pa. 19087 and 89 Bethlehem Pike, Philadelphia, Pa. 19118, 📞 484-580-2982 and 215-621 6667, 🌐 matinescafe.com

In the ballroom at River House at Odette’s, Mother’s Day brunch is $75 per adult ($30 for kids ages 4 to 12). Expect stations for Belgium waffles, buttermilk fried chicken, and omelet and scrambled eggs. There will also be a raw bar, salad display, charcuterie board, entrees like Mediterranean salmon and lemon rosemary chicken, and desserts like mini banana cream pies and cosmic brownies. Reservations required — fill out the online form for this 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. brunch.

📍274 S River Road, New Hope, Pa. 18938, 📞 866-548-5532, 🌐 riverhousenewhope.com

This Galloway, N.J., resort hosts its annual brunch with soups, salads, seafood, hot entrees, made-to-order omelets, and desserts. $79.95 for adults and $29.95 for kids ages 5 to 12. After your meal, visit the on-site photo booth or flower pop-up. Reserve via Resy.

📍401 South New York Road, Galloway, NJ 08205, 📞 609-748-7639, 🌐 seaviewdolcehotel.com/dining.htm

For Mother’s Day, Avola Kitchen & Bar’s is bringing its $39.95 brunch buffet back. The buffet offers made-to-order steak and eggs, stuffed French toast, eggs Benedict, ricotta doughnuts, and more. Housemade danish, tiramisu, and lemon mascarpone cake will end the meal on a sweet note. Coffee and tea included. Reserve a table for brunch from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

📍625 N Morehall Road, Malvern, Pa. 19355, 📞 484-328-8584, 🌐 avolakitchenandbar.com