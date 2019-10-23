My Daughter’s Kitchen

The mission: To teach schoolchildren to cook healthy, easy meals on a budget.

The reach: Some 50 volunteers are teaching at 21 schools in Philadelphia, Camden, and Chester.

The partners: Many thanks to P.J. Whelihan’s, P.J.Clarke’s, Stephen Starr, CLR Design, and other financial donors for making the program possible.

To donate: Contributions may be sent to My Daughter’s Kitchen, 249 Rhoads Ave., Haddonfield, NJ 08033.