We had a great first class that was full of curious and excited future chefs! This week we made mini Italian frittatas. Overall I think the kids really enjoyed it. One student, Joel Torres, had never tried spinach before. After eating it he said that it was “good and not bad at all”. Caylie Martinez said she “loved the first cooking class and is looking forward to the rest.” Even when the kids didn’t love it they still had a great attitude. Especially Taliah Bettis who said, “I didn’t love the food but it was a good experience to try everything and I loved the cooking part.” I think we have a great group of kids with a great interest of food that will continue to grow as this class goes on.