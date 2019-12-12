As our cooking semester drew to a close, our student chefs chose Turkey and Mushroom tacos as the main course to serve to their guests, along with Jelly Muffin Donuts for dessert. Chopping the onion continued to be the least popular task in making this recipe. “The onion fights me like a villain,” noted Nalia Diaz, who reluctantly agreed to take on this activity. But of the finished tacos she said, “I can eat 500,000 of them, both the tacos and the muffins.” Chef Juliana Deedon also gave the tacos a thumbs up. “I’ve had tacos before but this was my first time trying them with turkey and mushrooms, and they were delicious,” she said. Guests enjoying our final meal together also gave a thumbs up to the menu items and a big round of applause to our talented chefs.