Spell it donut or doughnut — it seems to matter little to its fans.
Friday, June 7 is National Doughnut Day, and a few shops — mainly big chains — will give them away. It makes economic sense, as one Krispy Kreme franchisee told me years ago: “We actually have our busiest days [for sales] on the day we give them away.”
How’s that? People come in for a free doughnut and end up buying six or a dozen to feed their families or coworkers, he said.
And so Krispy Kreme is offering customers one doughnut, with no strings attached. If the company gives out a million, it will announce a second giveaway day later in the month.
Also in the no-strings-attached giveaway game are Walmart, whose bakery department plans to dole out 1.2 million of ‘em; Duck Donuts, which is offering a free bare, powdered-sugar or cinnamon-sugar doughnut; JB Bakery in Burlington, offering a free glazed per customer; and the Fractured Prune locations in Wildwood and Ocean City, which are offering an O.C. sand doughnut (honey and cinnamon glazed).
The other deals I’ve found have asterisks.
Dunkin’ Donuts and Haddonfield Donut Co. will give you a free doughnut but only with a beverage purchase. (Makes sense. Shops make more on coffee that it does on doughnuts.)
Hear of others? Email me!