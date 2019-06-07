Also in the no-strings-attached giveaway game are Walmart, whose bakery department plans to dole out 1.2 million of ‘em; Duck Donuts, which is offering a free bare, powdered-sugar or cinnamon-sugar doughnut; JB Bakery in Burlington, offering a free glazed per customer; and the Fractured Prune locations in Wildwood and Ocean City, which are offering an O.C. sand doughnut (honey and cinnamon glazed).