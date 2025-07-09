From barbecue to Japanese taiyaki, here are six new restaurants coming to Cherry Hill

South Jersey’s already formidable food scene is getting a few additions this year with six new eateries coming to Cherry Hill. Upcoming openings include national chains Just Salad and Mission BBQ, as well as local businesses, like speciality dessert cafe Ensōra. There are also a number of recent ribbon-cuttings to celebrate, including Heng Seng Noodles, a popular spinoff of the South Philly Cambodian restaurant, and La Liegeoise, a Belgian waffle shop. Here are the restaurants coming to Cherry Hill this year and five recent openings that have the township’s foodies buzzing.

Coming soon to Cherry Hill:

Tacoria

Tacoria, a fast-casual Mexican eatery with 11 locations across New Jersey, is set to open in Cherry Hill in mid- to late-July. The restaurant will be located at 801 Haddonfield Road in the Shoppes at Garden State Park, between Chopt and Wild Fork. Diners can build their own tacos, burrito boxes, nachos and more. Tacoria prides itself on using fresh ingredients and offering vegan and gluten free options.

Paris Baguette

Popular Korean bakery chain Paris Baguette is coming to Cherry Hill with two locations set to open this year. The first, located in Cherry Hill’s H Mart at 1720 Route 70 East, is expected to open in August. The second location will be near Nordstrom Rack at Towne Place on Route 70, a company spokesperson confirmed to The Inquirer. Franchisees Payal Shah and Mittul Patel signed a lease in April, and they expect to open the location by the end of 2025 or early 2026. Paris Baguette is famous for its Parisian-Korean fusion treats, from strawberry “supreme croissants” to pistachio mochi doughnuts.

Ensōra

Ensōra is a speciality dessert cafe that plans to serve taiyaki (traditional fish-shaped Japanese waffles with sweet and savory fillings), soft serve, matcha, and other treats. The name Ensōra blends two Japanese words: ensō, a hand-drawn Zen Buddhist circle that represents mindfulness and connection, and sora, which means sky and symbolizes “a sense of endless possibilities.” Ensōra’s taiyaki will be served with a wide array of fillings, including red bean, custard, Nutella, and ham and cheese. Customers can also expect shaved snow ice, a full coffee and espresso lineup, Japanese egg sandwiches and other small menu items. Ensōra will be located at 116 Barclay Farms Shopping Center and plans to open by mid- to late-August.

Mission BBQ

Barbecue chain Mission BBQ is coming to the Garden State Park shopping center off Route 70, in between Wonder and Hand & Stone. Mission BBQ has restaurants in 22 states and serves classic barbecue favorites like pulled pork, brisket and collard greens. The chain already has four locations in New Jersey — Deptford, Hamilton, Marlton and Sicklerville — and 14 in Pennsylvania. The Cherry Hill location will open this fall.

Just Salad

Fast-casual salad spot Just Salad is opening in Cherry Hill, a company spokesperson confirmed. Just Salad has signed a lease at 706 Haddonfield Road in the former MOD Pizza space and plans to open later this year. The chain prides itself on serving “healthy, affordable, climate-conscious, and mouth-wateringly delicious meals,” including build-your-own salads, wraps, smoothies, and grain bowls.

In case you missed these openings:

Roy Rogers

At Roy Rogers’ peak in the late 1980s, the fast-food giant had around 140 locations in greater Philadelphia. Nearly three decades after the Philly area’s last Roy Rogers closed its doors, the chain is back with a new location in Cherry Hill, which opened in late June and has created a buzz in South Jersey. Diners can expect the classic hamburgers, roast beef sandwiches and fried chicken they remember from the Roy Rogers of decades past, along with the beloved self-serve Fixin’s Bar. The Cherry Hill Roy Rogers’ is located at 614 Haddonfield Rd.

Asad’s Hot Chicken

Philly’s beloved Nashville-inspired hot chicken joint, Asad’s Hot Chicken, opened its doors in Cherry Hill in April. Asad’s opened in Northeast Philly in 2022 when then 23-year-old clothing manufacturer Asad Kahn started a takeout window after enjoying hot chicken on a trip to California. The restaurant has since blown up, and Cherry Hill marks Asad’s 12th location in the Philly area and third in New Jersey. The chicken joint serves its classic chicken sandwiches, tenders and wraps, as well as fruit smoothies and milkshakes. If you’re not into spicy food, don’t worry — at Asad’s, you can customize your meal on a scale from “no spice” to “scorchin.” Asad’s in Cherry Hill is located at 1400 Haddonfield-Berlin Road in the Woodcrest Shopping Center.

Koi Matsu

Sushi restaurant Koi Matsu describes itself as providing “an authentic taste of Japan with a modern twist.” Koi Matsu opened in May at 404 Marlton Pike East, and is serving a wide range of sushi pieces and rolls, hot pot noodles, hibachi, and appetizers like gyoza and koi fried chicken. The new Japanese eatery is open for lunch and dinner, seven days a week.

Wonder

Wonder, a high-tech food hall serving everything from sushi to Detroit-style pizza, opened in Cherry Hill in May, adding to the brand’s growing portfolio of storefronts across the Philly region. Wonder’s Cherry Hill location, located at 2050 Route 70 in the Garden State Park shopping center, has 20 restaurants to choose from. Options include celebrity names like Bobby Flay Steak and Yasas by Michael Symon, a Mediterranean-style menu, as well as in-house brands, like Burger Baby. Customers are encouraged to place orders ahead of time on the Wonder app, and meals can be ordered for pick-up, dine-in or delivery.

La Liegeoise

Authentic Belgian waffle shop La Liegeoise had its Cherry Hill grand opening in March, and is now serving sweet and savory treats at 1871 Marlton Pike East in the Heritage Square Shopping Center. La Liegeoise’s signature Belgian waffle is made from yeast dough infused with Belgian pearl sugars that caramelize into a sweet, crispy coating. Try sweet toppings, like maple syrup, pistachio cream, marshmallows, or sprinkles, or go savory with the “waffle dog,” a beef or chicken hot dog wrapped in waffle dough.

Heng Seng Noodles

Siblings Annie, Lange, and Sarah Huong — the children of Anthony Huong, owner of the South Philly Cambodian restaurant Heng Seng — recently opened a Cherry Hill spinoff. Cherry Hill’s Heng Seng Noodles offers a variety of rice and noodle dishes including kuy teav, a Cambodian noodle soup that the Heng Seng Noodles team says “signifies our heritage.” The restaurant is located at 1467 Brace Road in the same shopping center as the Hung Vuong Food Market and Lamberti’s Tutti Toscani restaurant.

Newsletter editor Lisa Dukart and reporter Michael Klein contributed reporting.