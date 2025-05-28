Wonder, a ‘new kind of food hall,’ prepares to open its doors in Cherry Hill

Picture this — it’s a weeknight during the school year. Between work, school, soccer practice, and dance rehearsal, things are too chaotic to cook, and your family just can’t seem to agree whether to order pizza or Chinese. What if you could order something different for each member of the family, all from one place, that’s delivered in less than 30 minutes?

That’s the idea behind Wonder, a high-tech food hall that is opening nearly a dozen locations in the Philadelphia area and is now opening its doors in Cherry Hill.

Wonder’s Cherry Hill location offers the sleek, technology-forward aesthetic that has come to define the brand. Though customers are encouraged to place orders on the Wonder app, there are a handful kiosks in the restaurant where orders can be placed. A few tables line one side of the dining room, and there’s plenty of dedicated space for grab-and-go pickup.

At Wonder, menu options abound.

The Cherry Hill location has 20 restaurants to choose from, including Bobby Flay Steak; Tejas Barbecue; Yasas by Michael Symon, a Mediterranean-style menu; and Burger Baby. Wonder’s culinary repertoire blends celebrity partnerships, like Bobby Flay Steak, with in-house brands, like Burger Baby.

“To be able to get Bobby Flay and Marcus Samuelsson here in Cherry Hill without having to go to New York is quite exciting,” said Jessica Malone, senior manager of brand marketing at Wonder.

Wonder is offering zero delivery fees because, as Malone says, “Everybody’s sick of fees.”

Those who join Wonder+ for $7.99 per month get expedited delivery, no service fees, and 5% credit back on pickup orders.

At the heart of Wonder’s expansion into South Jersey is a desire to solve “mealtime dilemmas” for families and give consumers access to top-tier brands near their homes.

Talking about the ability to order poke bowls, Detroit-style pizza, and barbecue with one credit card swipe, Malone said, “You really don’t have to compromise on your cravings anymore.”

Wonder’s new Cherry Hill location adds to its growing portfolio in the Philadelphia area, which currently includes restaurants in Ardmore, King of Prussia, Northeast Philly, and West Chester. Locations in Rittenhouse, South Philly, and Newtown Square are on the horizon.

The company is backed by billions in venture capital funding and plans to grow to over 90 locations by the end of the year.

Malone said the proliferation of Wonder storefronts is part of the business model. Wonder’s food is prepared at a central kitchen before being delivered to its brick-and-mortar locations, where chefs put on the finishing touches. Wonder tries to keep that transportation and delivery radius small to make sure food stays fresh.

Malone acknowledged that Philadelphia and its suburbs are already home to hundreds of great restaurants. Rather than take any of their places, she said, Wonder is “just excited to be a part of the conversation.”

“Sometimes you just need something really reliable and something for everyone,” Malone said.

Wonder Cherry Hill will officially open Thursday. The grand-opening event will begin at 4:30 p.m. with a ribbon cutting and doors will open at 5 p.m. The first 100 guests will receive three free classes at workout studio Orangetheory.

The Cherry Hill location will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.